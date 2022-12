Mother of 'Baby June' denied bail in first appearance before judge

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Detective Brittany Christoffel speaks to media during a press conference at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office satellite office on Thursday, December 15, 2022, in West Palm Beach, FL. On Thursday, PBSO announced the arrest of the 29-year-old mother of Baby June, a 2-day-old infant who was found dead in the Boynton Beach Inlet in 2018.

WEST PALM BEACH — A woman accused of leaving her newborn, who she told deputies she believed was born dead, in the Boynton Beach Inlet in 2018 was denied bond for first-degree murder Friday.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies arrested Boynton Beach resident Arya Singh, 29, early Thursday, more than four years after an off-duty firefighter found her 2-day-old infant floating face down in the ocean. She appeared Friday before Judge Ted Booras, who ordered she be held without bail in the Palm Beach County Jail.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has released this rendering of Baby June, the infant found in the Boynton Inlet on Friday, June 1, 2018. On Thursday, PBSO announced the arrest of the 29-year-old mother of Baby June on December 15, 2022. (Rendering provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

Brittany Christoffel, who became lead detective on the case after it grew cold, watched from the front row of the jailhouse courtroom gallery. She, in conjunction with the sheriff department's forensic lab, used a public genealogy database to find relatives of the infant, ultimately leading her to Singh. She said Thursday that Singh was solely responsible for the child's death.

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office believe Baby June — so named because she was found on June 1, 2018 — was alive at the time her mother is accused of placing her in the water. She died by asphyxiation, Christoffel said Thursday.

Singh, who attended Santaluces High School in Lantana, was a security guard at Lynn University in Boca Raton from July 2021 until the time of her arrest.

"We were shocked to learn about the charges against Ms. Singh and have ended her employment," a spokesperson for the university wrote in an email to staff Thursday.

She has no other children and no criminal history, Christoffell said. Singh's attorney, Michael Salnick, declined to comment after Friday's proceedings. Singh is scheduled to appear next in court at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 17.

