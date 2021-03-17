Mother of baby shot in the head by police speaks out, 'My son didn't deserve this'

Doha Madani
·3 min read

The mother of a 1-year-old boy who was accidentally shot in the head by a Houston police officer said her son remains in intensive care following the incident earlier this month.

Daisha Smalls was pumping gas March 3 when police officers chasing a robbery suspect shot into her car and injuring her baby, Legend Smalls. The suspect, who was killed, jumped into Smalls’ car and an officer feared he was trying to carjack her, Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Finner said following the shooting.

“My son didn’t deserve this,” Smalls said Tuesday while speaking about the incident with her attorney Benjamin Crump.

Legend, who was in his car seat at the time of the shooting, had to have the right side of his skull removed, his mother said.

Image: Legend Smalls lies in a hospital bed in critical condition (Courtesy Attorney for family / Courtesy Attorney for Family)
Image: Legend Smalls lies in a hospital bed in critical condition (Courtesy Attorney for family / Courtesy Attorney for Family)

“He still has bullet fragments in his head, and he's in intensive care,” Smalls said. “And I just want my baby to be safe. ... I just want him to recover.”

Legend was on a ventilator for more than 10 days and has had multiple seizures, according to Smalls’ attorneys. The portion of his skull that was removed was because of brain swelling from the bullet.

Smalls was in her car when the suspect tried to get into her car and demanded she give up her vehicle. Knowing Legend was inside, she refused, Smalls said.

“When the person jumped in my car, and the police were right behind him,” Smalls said. “Before I knew what [was] happening, they were already shooting out my car, and I was just scared for my son's life.”

Crump, a civil rights attorney, accused the Houston police of putting the mother, child and others in danger by shooting the suspect. Even if they were unaware that Legend was in the car, the officers knew Smalls was inside, Crump said.

“The objectiveness is that there are innocent people in the line of fire. And we know that you do not shoot, unless you know what your target is,” Crump said. “And clearly the Houston Police did not know their target because they hit legend squarely in the skull. Not a graze wound.”

The Houston police issued a statement Tuesday, again stating that the officer involved in the shooting believed Smalls was being carjacked.

“Fearing for the mother’s safety, one of our officers discharged his duty weapon, fatally striking the suspect,” Houston Chief Art Acevedo said. “Sadly, baby Legend was also struck. Officers at the scene immediately rendered first aid to Legend.”

The case is being investigated by the department’s internal affairs and special investigations unit, and a separate inquiry is being conducted by the county district attorney. Acevedo described the investigations as procedural and customary.

The officer who fired his weapon is on administrative duty, which is also standard procedure, Finner said the day following the shooting. The officer was “deeply concerned” for Legend’s well-being, according to Finner.

