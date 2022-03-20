Mother of ‘Baby Theresa’ charged in newborn’s death 13 years later

Thirteen years after a newborn baby girl was found dead on the side of a Wisconsin road, her mother has been arrested and charged with her death.

Karin Luttinen, 45, has been charged with concealing the death of a child, Dodge County Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt announced Friday, closing a tragic cold case with the help of DNA and forensic technology.

The eight-pound newborn, nicknamed Baby Theresa after the town where she was found, was discovered dead inside a garbage bag near a wooded area on April 29, 2009. An autopsy determined that she may have died prior to or during birth.

No family members ever claimed her and Baby Theresa was buried, unidentified, at the Lowell Cemetery in southwest Dodge County, on May 11, 2009.

In 2014, the district attorney’s office filed charges against the DNA profile of the mother, who had not yet been identified, in order to extend the statute of limitations.

Finally, through advances in technology, investigators were able to match the DNA pulled from a maxi pad in the trash bag to Luttinen. DNA also matched a man who confirmed he had been in a relationship with Luttinen since 2002.

After the matches, Luttinen told investigators that she didn’t realize she was pregnant until she was months into her term, according to a criminal complaint. She delivered the baby in her bathtub, which she had partially filled with water to ease her labor pains, then passed out. When she regained consciousness 15 minutes later, she put the baby in the bag then into her purse and “drove aimlessly,” before stopping to check on the newborn, whose eyes were closed and who was not moving.

She left the baby and the bag near the woods then returned to her normal life, including the infant’s biological father, who claims he had no idea Luttinen was even pregnant. She kept the purse and continued using it until the strap broke, according to the criminal complaint.

During her pregnancy, Luttinen admitted, she continued smoking a pack of cigarettes a day and drinking six to eight beers daily.

Story continues

She didn’t hear about Baby Theresa until five years later, she claimed.

“The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner still mourn the death of Baby Theresa, but we are thankful that resolution has taken place,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt said in a statement.

“While this certainly has been a shocking discovery for us all, especially to the family of Baby Theresa, closure can now begin for all those touched.”

If convicted, Luttinen faces up to three and a half years in jail.