Mother bear shot to death, leaving behind two cubs, Connecticut police say

A pair of bear cubs are without a mother after a bear was shot to death in Connecticut, according to police.

The shooting, which occurred in Newtown on May 12, is being investigated by Newtown police and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), police and the agency said in news releases shared to Facebook. A suspect was not named.

“Presently, the bear cubs remain in the area as it is their home range, and their familiarity with the area will increase their chance of success,” the DEEP’s news release said.

The mother bear was a parent to two cubs, WFSB and other outlets reported.

A police officer from the nearby town of Ridgefield is accused of shooting the bear while off-duty, NBC Connecticut reported.

“The investigation into the bear incident in Newtown is being handled by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental protection,” Newtown police Sgt. Jeff Silver told McClatchy News in a statement, referring inquiries to the agency. McClatchy News has contacted the agency for more information.

“We urge people not to feed the bear cubs,” police said in a statement. Feeding the cubs could “diminish their fear of people creating a greater danger for the bear and public safety.”

Newtown First Selectman Dan Rosenthal, who is part of a town board that oversees its affairs, “is actively working with the DEEP Wildlife Division to obtain a permit to rehabilitate the bear cubs from this incident with a wildlife specialist,” police noted.

Newtown is roughly 48 miles southwest of Hartford.

