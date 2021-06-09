Mother’s best friend — her son — found shot to death in Fort Worth street, friends say

Nathan Bocanegra’s greatest love lived in his Fort Worth home: his mother and little sister, friends say.

Elizabeth Bocanegra was her son’s best friend, raising him as a single mother, while he protected his sister, Nicole, as her big brother, according to a GoFundMe account established by friends to help the family.

Nathan’s family members and friends continued to mourn on Wednesday, more than a week after the 18-year-old was shot to death in the middle of a street in west Fort Worth.

No one has been arrested in the case, according to police.

“Elizabeth was his best friend, his ride-or-die, his life partner,” according to the GoFundMe page. “His little sister, Nicole, stole his heart from the moment he laid eyes on her. He absolutely adored her.”

At about 4 a.m. on June 1, Fort Worth police responded to a call of someone lying in the roadway with trauma in the 5400 block of Dennis Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found a body and homicide detectives began an investigation.

The body was later identified as Nathan Bocanegra, but Fort Worth police have not released any other details in the case.

Bocanegra died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a ruling by officials at the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death was ruled a homicide.

The GoFundMe account is called Nathan’s Memorial Fund, created to offset the family’s funeral expenses and to help his mother and sister.

His funeral is at noon Friday at Skyvue Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road in Mansfield.