Mother of Black teen killed by Florida deputy is shot during son's burial service

The burial service for a Florida teen fatally shot by a Brevard County sheriff’s deputy earlier this month was interrupted by gunfire that injured the teen’s mother.

Quasheda Pierce, 39, was hit in the leg Saturday by a single gunshot from the “accidental discharge” of a concealed weapon, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened during the service for her son, Sincere Piece, 18, one of the two Black teens fatally shot by a Brevard County deputy during a Nov. 13 attempted traffic stop.

“Initial reports were that a male and female received non-life threatening injuries when shot during a funeral service,” said Brevard County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tod Goodyear in a statement to NBC News. “The female victim is identified as 39-year-old Quasheda Pierce.”

Sincere Pierce. (Courtesy Natalie Jackson)

The alleged shooter was a 16-year-old whose name authorities haven’t released. He is not cooperating with law enforcement, the officials said.

“The investigation to date, which includes witness testimony and physical evidence, has determined that the single shot allegedly originated from the 16-year-old who apparently experienced an accidental discharge from a firearm concealed on his person during the funeral service,” Goodyear said.

Friends and family were gathered Saturday at Riverview Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Cocoa, Florida, 45 miles east of Orlando, to pay their final respects to the deceased Pierce. The pastor was finishing closing remarks, and flowers were being placed onto Pierce’s casket when the single gunshot threw the 50 mourners into a frenzy, reported Florida Today. Quasheda Pierce was then heard yelling as stunned mourners rushed to their cars and others stayed to attend to her.

Pierce’s injury was non-life threatening, Goodyear told NBC News.

Syndication: Florida Today (Craig Bailey / USA Today Network)

The 16-year-old alleged gunman was injured as well. “The round penetrated and exited his leg prior to impacting Quasheda Pierce’s leg,” Goodyear added.

On Nov. 13, deputies Jafet Santiago-Miranda and Carson Hendren were investigating a vehicle that they believed could have been stolen and that earlier had fled an attempted traffic stop, Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County said in a Facebook post days after the incident.

Story continues

Dashcam footage released by authorities showed the deputies in pursuit of Pierce and another teen, 16-year-old Angelo (AJ) Crooms, driving a car. After the teens’ vehicle pulled into a driveway, officers descended with guns drawn. Santiago-Miranda began yelling: “Stop the vehicle!” – and eventually fired multiple shots into the vehicle as it continued moving, killing the teens.

Ivey asserted that Santiago-Miranda, who has been placed on paid administrative leave along with the other officer as the investigation continues, was in “harm's way” and “was forced to fire his service weapon in an attempt to stop the deadly threat of the car from crashing into him.”

Goodyear told NBC News that the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office will not provide any further comment on the matter and that the investigation is being conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The deaths of the teens have been decried by those in their Florida community, and others across the nation, calling for police accountability. The teens' families and lawyers – one of whom is prominent civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump – say the footage shows that rather evading Santiago-Miranda, the teens were trying not hit him.

Video released by @BrevardSheriff clearly shows AJ Crooms & Sincere Pierce were terrified, trying to drive around cops who approached w/ guns drawn. Out of harm's way, the deputy moved closer to get a better shot, firing w/ intent to kill, then kept firing as the car passed by. pic.twitter.com/9RrAmLKqyT — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) November 18, 2020

“Video released by @BrevardSheriff clearly shows AJ Crooms & Sincere Pierce were terrified, trying to drive around cops who approached w/ guns drawn,” Crump said in a Nov. 18 tweet. “Out of harm's way, the deputy moved closer to get a better shot, firing w/ intent to kill, then kept firing as the car passed by.”

Crump did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment on Monday. In a tweet yesterday, he said the shooting was a “robbing” of the teens' young lives and called on others to demand justice in their deaths.

Ivey said in the Facebook post that the case is still “active and ongoing” and that the investigation will conclude within the next “60-90 days.”

As for the shooting Saturday, investigative findings will be presented to the State Attorney’s Office, Goodyear said, but he did not say when.