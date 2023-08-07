Mother of boy, 12, fatally shot in St. Paul calls for his brother’s release

The family of a 12-year-old boy fatally shot in St. Paul on Saturday is calling for the release of the boy's brother who was arrested in the case.

Denisha Hill, the mother of Markee Jones, said her son's death was an accident. Hill said Markee was at her mother's house along with his 14-year-old brother and a cousin when he was shot. Police arrested the 14-year-old in connection with the shooting.

"This was an accident, and he is not doing well," Hill said in an interview, referring to her older son. "He was distraught. This was his baby brother."

Hill plans to ask the Ramsey County Attorney's Office to release her son during his court appearance, which is scheduled for Tuesday. She's spoken with the boy multiple times since Saturday and said he always struggles through the conversation.

"He needs to be with family now," she said, adding that she doesn't care if her son is sent home wearing an ankle monitor. "I need to hug my son, to comfort my son."

Hill said the last time she visited her son, he crumpled to the floor during their conversation. She said he's had a difficult time processing his brother's death and the intense pressure of being detained.

Hill says she instead wants authorities to hold accountable the person who "left his gun" at the boys' grandmother's house.

"I'm never going to be OK," Hill said.

Hill said her sons and their cousin did not bring the gun into the house, but she did not say who did.

Police were called to the 200 block of Stinson Street W. just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning on a report of a juvenile male who had been shot. They arrived to find Jones suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Jones was taken to Regions Hospital, where he died.

Hill, who lives in Inver Grove Heights, said her boys regularly stay with their grandmother while she works. On Saturday, Hill said her mother was away at a religious retreat in Rochester. She said an uncle staying at the house was asleep when the shooting occurred.

Hill described Markee as "smart and always smiling." She asked detectives investigating the case to release his brother. But St. Paul police say the matter is out of their hands.

"We have compassion for what the family is feeling and understand through media reports they are asking for the minor's release," department spokeswoman Molly McMillen told the Star Tribune. She added that the agency will continue investigating the case and it's up to the County Attorney's Office to decide on the next steps, whether charges or release.

Ramsey County Attorney's Office spokesman Dennis Gerhardstein declined to provide more information, citing state data privacy laws.

Staff writer Mike Hughlett contributed to this report.