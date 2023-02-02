Mother of boy attacked by pit bulls in Columbia County files lawsuit

FILE - Ericka Gilstrap shared photos of Justin in the hospital after an attack by pit bulldogs in Columbia County in January 2023. Gilstrap recently filed a lawsuit against the owner of the dogs and his landlord.

The mother of 11-year-old Justin Gilstrap, who was attacked by three pit bulls in January, has filed a lawsuit against the dogs' owner and his landlord.

The lawsuit, filed this week in Columbia County Superior Court, is seeking punitive damages from dog owner Burt Thomas Baker III, 26, of Grovetown, and his landlord.

Gilstrap, of Grovetown, was attacked by three pit bulls on Jan. 6 while riding his bike home from a friend's house. The dogs ripped off one of Gilstrap's ears and 80% of his scalp in the vicious attack, according to previous reporting.

Gilstrap has been in the hospital for weeks, receiving numerous surgeries for his injuries.

Despite the medical care and treatment Gilstrap received, he will be left with permanent mental and physical injuries, including scarring and permanent disfigurement, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges Baker and his landlord knew the dogs were "dangerous and vicious" based on one or moreprevious incidents, and failed to take reasonable steps to prevent Gilstrap's attack.

"As a result of Defendants’ negligence as alleged herein, Defendants are liable to Plaintiff for all damages sustained by Justin Gilstrap, including his medical expenses, physical and mental pain and suffering past, present, and future, and his permanent scarring and disfigurement," according to the lawsuit.

Baker was arrested for reckless conduct and transported to the Columbia County Detention Center on the day of the attack. He is now out on bond.

Baker's seven dogs were later euthanized, according to previous reporting.

The Gilstrap family has not responded to requests for comment as of Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Lawsuit filed by mother of Grovetown 11-year-old attacked by pit bulls