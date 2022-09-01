Mother of boy who died after she turned asthma inhaler into crack pipe said he should never have been left with her

Hakeem Hussain - West Midlands Police / SWNS/West Midlands Police / SWNS

The mother of a seven-year-old boy who died after she turned his asthma inhaler into a crack pipe has said: "Hakeem should never have been left with me."

Hakeem Hussain, a vulnerable and severely asthmatic primary schoolboy, died alone, "gasping for air" in the garden of an address where he was staying with his mother, Laura Heath, in the early hours of November 26, 2017.

Heath, a 40-year-old heroin addict, was jailed in April for gross negligence and manslaughter after being convicted by a jury at Birmingham Crown Court. Jonas Hankin QC, prosecuting, described her in his opening statement as an “incapable” mother who "prioritised her addiction to heroin and crack cocaine", leaving her son "gasping for air" before his "needless" death.

Five years after Hakeem’s death, a Serious Case Review (SCR) was published on Thursday. It concluded that he was failed by a multitude of child protection agencies - including his school, social workers, police and doctors - who "could and should have done better".

Furthermore, in what marks a rare intervention for the SCR process, where perpetrators do not often contribute, Heath has also offered her reflections on her son’s death, telling the report’s authors: “Hakeem should never have been left with me.”

However, that was not her stance at the time, when agencies were supporting her. The night Hakeem died, Heath had told police that she had smoked three bags of heroin - two before her son went to bed at 10.30pm and one afterwards - leaving her in a drug-induced sleep.

Heath had also admitted four counts of child cruelty before the trial, including failing to provide proper medical supervision and exposing Hakeem to asthma triggers: including heroin, crack and cigarettes. She also converted her son’s asthma inhalers into pipes to smoke drugs.

During her trial, jurors heard that education, health and social workers had voted to act to protect Hakeem at a child protection conference. However, the meeting had ended with an agreement that the family’s social worker would speak to Heath detailing the meeting’s outcome - by which time, just two days later, Hakeem was dead.

Warning from school nurse

In her evidence, Melanie Richards, the Nechells Primary School nurse , said she told the meeting Hakeem “could die at the weekend from asthma”, scoring his safety as “zero” out of 10.

Hakeem's father - who attended much of the trial - was in prison at the time of the boy's death, for an unrelated offence, and Heath had previously had other children taken into care.

The SCR, published by Birmingham Safeguarding Children Partnership (BSCP), said that in the months leading up to Hakeem’s death, Heath was “volatile”, “difficult to pin down” and lied to his school and social services, intimidating some professionals with her behaviour.

Those who had worked with her described her as “difficult, challenging, rude, ranting, abusive (verbally or via text), and demanding, she was also at times intelligent, articulate and when not high on drugs, lucid”.

Concluding the SCR, Penny Thompson CBE, the independent chair of the BSCP, said it was "horrendous" that Hakeem's "unhappiness and fear of repeated asthma attacks... and the marked reduction in his attendance and performance at school, did not trigger more effective intervention".

"Through the SCR we have learned all those organisations and individuals who came into professional contact with Hakeem could and should have done better," she said.

"Once again, we have a tragedy of a child dying from asthma. This is not inevitable or acceptable.”

She added that the extent of Hakeem’s neglect was there to be seen well before the decision to place him on a child protection plan two days before his death, and blamed safeguarding bodies for their failure to communicate.

List of failures

In her damning conclusion, she also accused the school of failing to “escalate their concerns effectively”, NHS medical practitioners of failing to recognise the need to share information without consent because of the risk of significant harm, social workers of prioritising working with Heath “to the detriment of Hakeem”, and police of failing to identify opportunities to properly consider the child’s safety when responding to incidents within the home.

However, Ms Thompson added that since Hakeem’s death there had been significant improvements in services.

"We cannot guarantee no child will suffer neglect, nor die from asthma, but we can assure everyone learning from Hakeem's death has contributed to positive and lasting improvements in partnership working for the protection of children."