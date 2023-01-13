Mother, boyfriend accused of murder in death of 8-month-old turn selves in to police

A 23-year-old mother and her 24-year-old boyfriend accused of murder in the death of an 8-month-old boy turned themselves in to police Friday morning.

Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March Jr. turned themselves into police in Perry County, according to police.

Dawson and March have been charged with murder in connection with the death of Dawson's 8-month-old son, Marquel Smith.

According to Columbus police, officers were called around 6:50 p.m. Monday to a home on the 2400 block of Hiawatha Street in North Linden after a child was reported to be not breathing. Marquel was rushed to Nationwide Children's Hospital but died from his injuries.

Doctors told detectives that Marquel had bruises on his skull and a brain bleed, as well as multiple broken bones and healing fractures that were consistent with abuse and not accidental injury. An autopsy confirmed Marquel died from blunt force trauma, police said.

Dawson and March were initially detained on Monday and questioned but the pair alleged that another child in the home may have caused the injuries.

Police said Thursday there were four total children in the couple's home, three of whom were biologically Dawson's children and one biological child of March. The other children are now in the custody of Franklin County Children Services.

Dawson and March will be brought back to Franklin County for initial hearings on the charges against them.

Marquel's death occurred within hours after police were told a 5-year-old boy died at Nationwide Children's Hospital of alleged malnutrition and lack of medical care.

The boy's mother, 44-year-old Saado Adam, of Minerva Park, is now facing felony child endangerment charges and prosecutors are expected to consider additional charges during a review of the case.

On Monday, Adam was charged after medical staff at the hospital told detectives the boy, who was not identified by name, had "prolonged starvation or massively inadequate feeding" that resulted in life-threatening medical neglect.

Court documents allege Adam told detectives that the boy had been sick for weeks and unable to walk since November but she had not taken the child to the doctor because voices in her head told her not to get him medical attention.

Adam posted a $25,000 bond on Thursday and was released from the Franklin County jail. The case is likely to be presented to a grand jury in the coming days.

