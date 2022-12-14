Mother, boyfriend accused of murdering her 4-year-old son

There is outrage as a mother and her boyfriend face a judge, accused of killing her 4-year-old son.

On Sunday night, medics found the little boy unresponsive in a Queen Anne apartment. The 23-year-old woman and her 20-year-old boyfriend were immediately arrested.

They were ordered held on bail of $500,000 each.

A family friend said there were warning signs that the boy was in danger. She said she repeatedly alerted Child Protective Services to the abuse. But nothing was done.

So, she is not surprised that this little boy’s life ended inside this Queen Anne apartment.

“KJ’s sweet,” said a family friend who did not want to be identified. “Always happy, always friendly, always smiling, laughing, giggling.”

But this friend said that the smiling little boy endured a house of horrors in this apartment where he lived with his mother, Cynthia Enyeart, and her current boyfriend, Junior Asghedom.

“I’ve got pictures that show that he sleeps in a closet-type looking thing,” she said. “There’re pictures on TikTok and videos with bruises, black eyes, fat lips. It’s just disgusting.”

Both Enyeart and Asghedom did not show up at their bail hearings.

Court documents tell a chilling story about the last moments of the little boy’s life.

When medics arrived Sunday night, Enyeart and Asghedom were tending to the child. The medics took over but quickly pronounced KJ dead. They said he had bruising around his face and swelling on the back of his head. He died, they said, of blunt force injuries.

King County prosecutors were called to the scene, too.

“And when you have a child victim, they’re also at the autopsies,” said Casey McNerthney, King County Prosecuting Attorney’s office spokesman. “And those are particularly hard. Not only for the families and those who loved this little boy. But also for the investigators and the prosecutors who are involved.”

But this family friend says the state failed KJ while he was alive.

“CPS was called multiple times by everybody, including other family members,” she insisted. “And nothing was done. Nothing. They came and that’s it. And then they left, closed the case out.”

KIRO 7, of course, is checking with CPS about this tragic case.

The boyfriend’s family was also in court today.

They declined to speak on camera but expressed their condolences to the family about the little boy’s death.