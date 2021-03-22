Mother and boyfriend charged in death of 6-year-old Middletown boy to be in court today

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lauren Pack, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 22—A Middletown mother and her boyfriend charged in the death of her 6-year-old son and throwing his body in the Ohio River are scheduled to be in court this morning.

Brittany Gosney, 29, and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, 43, were indicted March 5on a combined 31-count indictment for the slaying of 6-year-old James Hutchinson on Feb. 26 in rural Preble County and the disposal of his body days later in the river near Lawrenceburg, Ind.

Court-appointed attorneys David Washington for Gosney and Jeremy Evans for Hamilton entered not guilty pleas on behalf of the defendants, and Judge Noah Powers II set bond at $2 million for Gosney and $750,000 for Hamilton.

They are scheduled to be back in Power's courtroom today. Gosney's plea could change to not guilty by reason of insanity during the hearing.

Washington filed a motion last week indicating his intention to pursue a not guilty by reason of insanity plea and a question of competency for Gosney to stand trial.

"(Gosney) struggles to assist in her defense and counsel has serious concerns regarding defendant's mental health," Washington wrote in the brief motion.

Washington told the Journal-News he is concerned about Gosney's mental health and her circumstances at the time "the alleged offenses occurred, that is the (not guilty by reason of insanity plea)."

He added that the competency question is based primarily on the statement she made at arraignment in Middletown Municipal Court on March 1.

"I have a learning disability ... I don't understand what you're saying," Gosney told Judge James Sherron when he read the charges against her and asked if she wanted an court-appointed attorney.

Law enforcement and search and rescue teams have continued to search the Ohio River in Lawrenceburg, Ind., for the boy's body, but as of Friday it had not been recovered.

Middletown police say Gosney confessed to killing James Hutchinson, a first-grader at Rosa Parks Elementary, as he clung to her minivan when she attempted to abandon him and his two siblings at Rush Run Wild Life Area.

Gosney and Hamilton put Hutchinson's body in a spare room under a window at their Crawford Street home, they told police. At about 3 a.m. on Feb. 28, they drove down Interstate 275 in the van to the Lawrenceburg, Indiana, area and threw the body into the Ohio River, according to police.

Gosney and Hamilton are facing felony crimes against all three children, including murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse and endangering children for Gosney and kidnapping, gross abuse of a corpse, kidnapping and endangering children for Hamilton.

According to the Preble County Sheriff's Office report, Gosney said she was under pressure from Hamilton to get rid of Hutchinson and his two siblings, ages 9 and 7. The 29-year-old mother drove the three children in a 2005 Dodge Caravan to Rush Run to abandon them.

Recommended Stories

  • Man being taken to jail passes out, dies later in SC hospital, coroner says

    An autopsy on the South Carolina man will be held Monday to determine his cause of death, the coroner’s office said.

  • Man robs 69-year-old Asian woman in attack caught on video, California cops say

    Police said they’re still looking for the man.

  • Donald Trump Will Start His Own Social Media Service, Top Aide Says

    Jason Miller told Fox News’ ​”Media Buzz” today that the former president will be back in two to three months with a new social media platform that will “completely redefine the game.” Miller didn’t provide details, but Trump has hinted in the past on such plans. He was a prolific user of Twitter until he was dropped […]

  • Letters to the Editor: Why housed Angelenos are a major obstruction to solving homelessness

    Blaming failed leadership for L.A.'s homelessness crisis ignores the fact that housed residents so often revolt over efforts to help unhoused people.

  • Dogs rescued from rising floodwaters in Sydney

    The owners had earlier left with several dogs when told to evacuate but had to call on New South Wales State Emergency Service (SES) to help with moving the remainder of the canines.The dogs, Belgian Malinois and German Shepherds, were placed into animal carriers and then onto inflatable boats before being ferried over floodwater to safety."As long as all the animals and our staff are all okay, that's really all we care about and everything else is replaceable," dog owner, breeder and trainer Sharon told Reuters.Unrelenting rains over the past three days swelled rivers in Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW), causing widespread damage and triggering calls for mass evacuations.

  • How To Make Rice Balls Stuffed With Meat Sauce From Scopa Menu | Chef Antonia Lofaso

    Watch Top Chef Antonia Lofaso show you how to make the creamy, crunchy rice balls stuffed with meat sauce from the menu of her Italian restaurant Scopa.

  • Prosecutor says Capitol riot evidence ‘trending’ toward sedition charges

    Michael Sherwin, the former federal prosecutor who led the investigation into the January 6 Capitol riots said this weekend on CBS’ 60 Minutes that the evidence against the defendants “probably” meets the elements of sedition charges. Sherwin led the investigation into the Capitol riots until this Friday when Channing Phillips became the acting U.S. attorney succeeding Sherwin who was a William Barr appointee. In responding to Scott Pelley who asked about the sedition statute calling it “a very low bar,” Sherwin said.

  • Biden news: DHS chief blames Trump for border situation as president to announce new vaccine targets

    Follow the latest on US politics

  • United States-China talks sink to war of words

    Beijing blames US for ‘strong smell of gunpowder and drama’

  • ‘Do not come’: White House tells migrants to avoid US-Mexico border as administration opens ‘overflow’ housing

    More than 15,000 migrant children in government custody, as White House balances demands for humanitarian aid with scrutiny over immigration policy

  • 12-year-old stabbed in neck while waiting in line at McDonald’s, Pennsylvania cops say

    The boy was initially listed in critical condition.

  • A police detective filed for divorce from his wife after she was photographed with another man at the Capitol riot

    Jennifer Heinl was charged with several crimes after the riot, including disorderly and disruptive conduct and violent entry.

  • Marriage Certificate Proves Harry and Meghan Did Not Marry in Their Backyard as They Told Oprah

    PoolPrince Harry and Meghan Markle were not married three days before their official ceremony, as they claimed in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, their own wedding certificate has revealed.In the interview, Meghan told Oprah she and Harry tied the knot “in our backyard” three days before the $50m public wedding on May 19, 2018. The claim has been much disputed, not least because in the U.K. a minimum of two witnesses are needed for a legal marriage to take place. However others have argued that the focus on discrepancies and inaccuracies in the interview is a deliberate strategy by Meghan’s detractors to undermine her wider credibility and the specific claim that “concerns” over her baby’s likely skin color were expressed to Harry.Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told VicarThe marriage certificate document was obtained by British newspaper the Sun which paid £42 (about $58) to obtain a copy from Britain’s General Register Office.The certificate, which gives the witnesses as Prince Charles and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, appears to confirm the couple were indeed married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle—and a former official who helped draw up the licence for the wedding told the paper Meghan is “obviously confused” over the marriage.Stephen Borton, former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, told the Sun: “I’m sorry, but Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed. They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury.“The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law.“What I suspect they did was exchange some simple vows they had perhaps written themselves, and which is fashionable, and said that in front of the Archbishop.”Meghan, 39, said in her interview: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”The certificate lists Harry as “single” and his occupation as a “Prince of the United Kingdom” and Meghan as “divorced” and an “actor.” Her dad Thomas Markle is described as a “lighting director” and Charles is described as a “Prince of the United Kingdom”.The archbishop’s office has refused to comment.However, as The Daily Beast reported last week, Mark Edwards, a priest from Newcastle, said he checked with the archbishop’s office and was told that the claim that they got married in the back garden of their home may have been the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview.He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfil, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”The Daily Beast has sought comment from the Sussexes’ communications team.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The husband of Georgia spa shooting victim Delaina Ashley Yaun says officers handcuffed him for hours before telling him his wife died

    Mario González told the news website Mundo Hispánico that the police might have treated him suspiciously because he's Mexican.

  • Judge rules front page Mail on Sunday apology can be smaller than Duchess of Sussex demanded

    The Duchess of Sussex’s bid to have a front page statement about her legal victory against the Mail on Sunday published in the same size font as the original story has been rejected after the newspaper argued it would be a "vastly disproportionate interference" with its right to freedom of expression. Lord Justice Warby, sitting at the High Court, said the agreed statement was five times longer than the headline used when the newspaper first published extracts of a letter Meghan sent to her father, making the two “not really comparable.” He also rejected the Duchess’s bid for the same notice to be published on MailOnline for six months, ruling instead that it should be on the home page for 24 hours and a news page for six days following. He said her demand for it to be published in a “prominent position” was not suitably precise or necessary. The judge also rejected the Duchess’s argument that there should be “no further delay” in the publication after she claimed she had been forced to wait long enough and should have certainty. He noted that it was not “red-hot news of a perishable kind” and granted a “stay” of the order, pending an appeal. Lord Justice Warby (pitcured below) made an unprecedented order last month for the Mail on Sunday to publish a front page statement declaring that it had “infringed her copyright” by publishing parts of a “personal and private” letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

  • NASCAR live updates: Justin Allgaier fends off Martin Truex Jr. for Xfinity win at Atlanta

    The NASCAR Truck and Xfinity Series race today at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

  • Photos of spring break in Miami Beach show street fights, arrests, and maskless crowds as the city extends its emergency 8 p.m. curfew

    Black community leaders criticized police for using "unnecessary force" on people of color after officers fired pepper balls into the crowd on Saturday.

  • LeBron James injury update: What's next for the Lakers

    What's next for the Lakers with LeBron James out indefinitely and the team suddenly in a losing streak.

  • 10,000 and counting: The 'Point God' shows no signs of age

    Chris Paul says he knows the secret for why he's still a dominant NBA point guard at an age when most of his peers are getting into coaching or figuring out their next steps in life. “I told the guys in the locker room I've got the easy job,” Paul said grinning. The 35-year-old Paul continued adding to the resume of his Hall of Fame-worthy career on Sunday night, passing 10,000 assists in the Phoenix Suns' 111-94 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

  • Republicans who backed Trump's impeachment warn Democrats not to challenge Iowa election

    Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in the U.S. House of Representatives are warning Democrats not to set a "dangerous precedent" by challenging the certified results of a disputed House election in Iowa. Republican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks defeated Democrat Rita Hart in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District by only six votes out of nearly 400,000 cast. State election officials certified the results and Miller-Meeks was sworn into office in January.