Mother, boyfriend charged in Oaklee Snow's death after toddler's body found in dresser

The mother of missing toddler Oaklee Snow and her boyfriend have been charged with the girl's killing after Snow's body was found in a dresser in an abandoned structure in Morgan County, Indiana.

Roan Waters, the mother's boyfriend, has been charged with murder, two level one felony charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a level three felony charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, a level six felony charge of neglect of a dependent for abandoning or cruelly confining the dependent and two level six felony charges of neglect of a dependent for placing the dependent in a dangerous situation.

He's also facing a level five felony of battery resulting in injury of a victim under the age of 14.

Snow's mother Madison Marshall is facing the same charges except she is not facing a murder charge, nor the battery charge. Instead, she has been charged with assisting a criminal, a level five felony.

“As parents, we have a duty to protect our children. Not only did these two individuals fail to live up to that responsibility, but the allegations in the probable cause affidavit indicate that Oaklee suffered a horrific death and an abandonment that diminished the dignity that any child deserves,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Wednesday in a prepared statement.

