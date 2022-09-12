Mother, boyfriend facing charges in death of baby Amiah Robertson

A grand jury has indicted Robert Lyons and Amber Robertson for their alleged roles in the disappearance of 8-month-old Amiah Robertson, according to Indianapolis prosecutors and police.

Who is baby Amiah?

Amiah Robertson was last seen alive March 9, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. in a home on the 200 block of South Holmes Avenue on Indianapolis’ west side.

The infant was thought to be with Amber Robertson’s boyfriend at the time, Robert Lyons. Lyons is believed to have left with the child then stayed on the southwest side of the city until 10 p.m. before returning without the baby.

Her family reported the baby missing March 16, days after police believe she was last seen alive.

Amber Robertson is in custody but Lyons is still being sought. Investigators are asking him to surrender.

What charges are Amber Robertson and Robert Lyons facing

Amber Robertson and Lyons were indicted on several charges of neglect of a dependent.

Both are facing charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury (Level 3 felony), neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury (Level 5 felony), neglect of a dependent with deprivation (Level 5 felony) and neglect of a dependent (Level 6 felony).

“This case is not over. We will continue to chase down all leads.” - IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams.



This morning IMPD joined @MCProsecutors to give an update on 8-month-old Amiah Robertson after a grand jury indicted her mother, Amber Robertson and Robert Lyons. pic.twitter.com/gEX7ve5PdO — IMPD (@IMPDnews) September 12, 2022

