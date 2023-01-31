Mother, boyfriend indicted after 7-month-old baby dies in Rockcastle County

A man and woman from Mount Vernon have been indicted in the death of a 7-month-old baby, Kentucky State Police said.

Kirsten A. Durham, 23, the infant’s mother, and Johnathon K. Durbin, 32, Durham’s boyfriend at the time, were indicted in Rockcastle Circuit Court after what state police described as an “extensive investigation” that began Aug. 2, state police said in a news release.

Durham and Durbin are facing one count of second-degree manslaughter and one count of second-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under.