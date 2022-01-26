Mother, boyfriend sentenced to prison for their roles in her infant daughter’s death

A South Carolina woman and her boyfriend were sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to their roles in the death of her infant daughter, according to prosecutors and court records.

In July 2020, 7-week-old Luna Parton died at a Charlotte hospital, officials said. The baby had skull fractures and other injuries found in late June 2020 that were consistent with having been struck multiple times, according to a statement from John Anthony, 16th Circuit Deputy Solicitor.

Aaron Michael Doster, 24, of York, pleaded guilty to homicide by child abuse Tuesday afternoon in York County criminal court, according to Anthony and court records.

Doster admitted to York County Sheriff’s deputies that he had struck the child, who was the daughter of his girlfriend, Hannah Geanette Parton, Anthony said in a statement after court. Doster was sentenced to 24 years in prison in a negotiated plea agreement, Anthony said.

Parton, 23, pleaded guilty to felony child neglect and was sentenced to three years in prison and five years probation in a negotiated plea, according to Anthony and court records.

Both Doster and Parton were arrested in October 2020 in the western York County town of Hickory Grove after an investigation by the sheriff’s office, State Law Enforcement Division and the York County Coroner’s Office. SLED assists in all child death investigations in South Carolina.