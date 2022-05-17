Mother of Brittanee Drexel to appear on Good Morning America

Dawn Drexel, the mother of slain Chili teenager Brittanee Drexel, and Dawn Drexel's attorney, Jarrett J. Ferentino, will appear in an interview Wednesday on "Good Morning America," according to television journalist Steph Watts.

Watts — who specializes in true-crime coverage and has done work for Court TV, Investigation Discovery and HLN’s "Nancy Grace" show — conducted the interview after a Monday afternoon press conference in South Carolina, where authorities announced that Brittanee's remains had been found and an arrest had been made in her death.

GMA airs on ABC from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., but it isn’t clear when during Wednesday’s show the interview will be broadcast.

Watts, who promoted the interview early Tuesday morning on his Facebook and Instagram accounts, did not immediately respond to requests for more information, nor did a representative for "Good Morning America."

In April 2009, Brittanee Marie Drexel, 17, traveled to Myrtle Beach with friends and without her parents’ knowledge or permission.

On the third day of her trip — April 25, 2009 — the Gates Chili High School junior walked more than a mile from the hotel where she was staying to see a friend at another resort. She visited briefly before leaving to return to her own hotel but never made it back.

At Monday’s news conference, more than 13 years after her disappearance, Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver announced that Raymond Moody, 62, a convicted sex offender, had been charged with murder, kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual misconduct in Brittanee’s killing, believed to have occurred the day she disappeared.

Moody, who had been considered a person of interest in the case for years, also is charged with obstructing justice for concealing and/or disposing of evidence of his crime. Investigators maintain that he buried the teenager’s body the following day.

Her remains were recovered May 11 in Georgetown County, which is about 35 miles south of Myrtle Beach, and were positively identified through DNA and dental records.

