Mother of Buffalo Bills fan killed after Dolphins game asks shooter to turn himself in

The mother of the Buffalo Bills fan who was shot and killed last month after a Miami Dolphins game has publicly asked the shooter to come forward to ease her family’s suffering.

Susan Isaacs made the heartfelt plea on Friday at a news conference outside the Miami Gardens Police Department, where she met with detectives to inquire about her son’s case.

Dylan Brody Isaacs, 30, was killed near Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 7 after attending the Dolphins game against the Bills. More than a month after he was killed, no arrests have been made.

”He was everything,” Isaacs said at the presser.

Isaacs and his friends were walking through traffic after the game when a driver of an older model silver four-door Honda Accord drove erratically and hit a pedestrian, police said.

A family friend said that after Isaacs ran toward the car, a man got out of the vehicle and fired shots before speeding off. Isaacs died on the scene.

Dylan Isaacs, 30, was shot and killed near Miami Garden’s Hard Rock Stadium after the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills AFC East title game on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. Hours earlier, he uploaded a photo of himself with others at the stadium.

After police alerted Florida law enforcement agencies about the fleeing Honda Accord, the sedan was found a day later in West Palm Beach, roughly 60 miles from the stadium.

Since then, police questioned a person of interest before letting him go. Miami Gardens investigators have not said whether they have identified the shooter. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for anonymous tips leading to the arrest of the man who shot and killed Isaacs.

Susan Isaacs (Center), the mother of Dylan Brody Isaacs, the Bills fan fatally shot after a Miami Dolphins game, speaks at a press conference next to her sisters (L) Cecelia Skye and (R) Bonnie Skye at the Miami Gardens Police Department on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

At Friday’s news conference, Isaacs said her priority is to heal.

“Just come forward, please, just come forward,” Isaacs said. “I can’t carry any other feelings but the hurt I feel for my son, it will never go away. I got to live with this for the rest of my life.”

Anyone with information on this Homicide is urged to call Miami Gardens Police Homicide Detective M. Lissade at 305-474-1620. To remain anonymous, contact Miami-Dade & the Florida Keys Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-800-346-8477, texting “CrimeStoppers305” to 738477 or visiting crimestoppers305.com.

