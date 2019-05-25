My Mother’s Cancer Diagnosis Taught Me That Doctors Sometimes Offer False Hope

From Men's Health

In the spring of 1989, my mom called the manager of the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, Tommy Lasorda, on the dugout phone during an exhibition game in Florida.

For months, she had been trying to get her 18-year-old son (me) an autographed photograph of the reclusive pitcher Sandy Koufax with a personalized comment, as a surprise gift. Dozens of calls and letters went unanswered. So she got resourceful.

I’m looking at that photo now. We all love our mothers. Mine died on August 16, 2015. I loved her.

In March 2015, she was diagnosed with lung cancer that had spread to her brain. Though I never saw her shed a tear, the devastation that accompanies such news hit my siblings and me hard. Still, I figured we had a few advantages.

First, she would be treated at a world-class cancer center at an esteemed university hospital.She’d have the best care.

Second, she had good “base strength,”vital in fighting cancer. Yes, she was nearing 81, but she could do most things she’d done at 60. She still drove every day (often too fast) and had only retired as a social worker at age 75. (She’d earned two college degrees in her 60s.) She was looking for volunteer work when the diagnosis came.

Third, I’d been a health journalist for 20 years. I’d written and edited countless articles about navigating the health care system, including many for Men’s Health. I even wrote a book with TV’s Dr. Oz called You: The Smart Patient: An Insider’s Handbook for Getting the Best Treatment. So we weren’t exactly going into this blind.

But none of those advantages helped my mother. Her final six months brought regrets I’ll carry forever. I’m writing this article because when the time comes for you to care for a critically ill loved one-and make no mistake, it will come-there are some vital things you should know.

A collusion of silence

That’s the technical term for the tacit agreement among doctors, patients, and family members to avoid talking about how long a person will likely live and the quality of life they will have. It arises from good intentions, cowardice, superstition, and misguided kindness, and it often leads to additional suffering. It’s rooted in an archaic era of medicine when maintaining patient ignorance was a doctor’s paternalistic duty and right.

My mother, our doctors, and my family used the collusion of silence to avoid painful realities and fuel the false optimism we urgently wanted. Yes, my mom was also a conspirator, as many patients understandably are. She didn’t want us to suffer.

“There’s nothing more threatening than talking about death,” says internist and palliative care physician Paul K. Han, M.D., director of the Center for Outcomes Research & Evaluation at Maine Medical Center Research Institute. “So doctor and patient often don’t even go there.”

As a consequence, my mother never knew her real options. Our collusion let her become a victim of aggressive treatments that the specialists would have likely never chosen for themselves. And it rendered her bedridden, cognitively impaired, and dead sooner than the cancer probably would’ve killed her.

“The collusion of silence happens all the time,” says oncologist Timothy Gilligan, M.D., director of coaching at the Cleveland Clinic Center for Excellence in Healthcare Communication, which trains physicians to communicate effectively with patients. “We talk about treatment, we talk about next steps, but we don’t talk about what’s really going on, which is that things are getting worse and life expectancy is becoming shorter.”

Stage IV cancer is the usual demon that brews this situation, but it can occur with any life-threatening condition, such as kidney disease or congestive heart failure. Once the collusion of silence begins, it launches you into a spiral of false hope and damaging medical measures that speed disability and add pain, suffering, loss, and financial debt in a journey that’s already brutal enough. As a final insult, it can rob you of the opportunity to say goodbye.

“One of the worst outcomes is when a patient and the family are totally unprepared for what’s coming or don’t under-stand how quickly things can change,”says internist Danielle Ofri, M.D., Ph.D.,of New York University School of Medicine.

“The wife of a patient with cancer once told me, ‘I wasn’t prepared for how fast the end would come.’ They had no time to get ready. He was still trying to take care of logistic son his deathbed, giving her passwords for his bank account and email.”