Mother Carrying Baby In Stroller Dies After Falling Down NYC Subway Stairs

A 22-year-old mother died Monday when she fell down the stairs at a New York City subway station while carrying a stroller with her baby in it, officials said.

Police responded to the accident and found Malaysia Goodson unconscious inside the Seventh Avenue subway station in Midtown Manhattan shortly before 8 p.m. Goodson was on the southbound platform and her 1-year-old-daughter was nearby, according to a statement released by the New York Police Department.

Medical personnel transported Goodson, of Stamford, Connecticut, to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her daughter was treated at the scene and is now with relatives, an NYPD spokesperson told HuffPost.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and the medical examiner’s office will determine Goodson’s cause of death. A representative for the medical examiner’s office declined to comment on the matter.

This is 22 year old Malaysia Goodson. The Stamford mother fell down the stairs at a subway station in NYC last night and died. Her one year old daughter was with her in a stroller but is ok. @News12CTpic.twitter.com/4mRmwOAZKx — Marissa Alter (@MarissaAlter) January 29, 2019

Goodson’s death highlights the slew of accessibility issues plaguing New York’s subway system, operated by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

An MTA spokesman said a preliminary investigation found the stairs, railings and floor of the Seventh Avenue station in “good condition.” But the station ― which serves the B, D and E subway lines ― does not offer elevator access. Less than a quarter of the city’s 472 stations have elevators, The New York Times reported.

The MTA did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for information on stairway falls at subway stations and the organization’s plans to address accessibility problems.

In April, disability advocates shut down a panel at the Museum of the City of New York featuring then-MTA chairman Joe Lhota to demand subway officials devote more resources to accessibility needs.

As HuffPost reported in October, most subway stations lack elevators, ramps and visual and audible indicators that allow everyone to garner basic information, including schedule changes.

Sarah Maslin Nir, the journalist who moderated the April panel, tweeted about Goodson’s death.

“What will it take for NYC to respond to this crisis of accessibility?” she wrote.

When I gave a lecture with MTA Chairman about the subway last year, disability advocates stormed it and shut it down loudly demanding subway access be improved.



What will it take for NYC to respond to this crisis of accessibility? https://t.co/l8jsIb3yD7 — Sarah Maslin Nir (@SarahMaslinNir) January 29, 2019

