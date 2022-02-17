Mother in case of child eating dog feces sentenced

Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph, W.Va.
Feb. 17—PRINCETON — After hearing defense motions Wednesday for a suspended sentence and probation, a circuit court judge sentenced a Mercer County woman charged in a case involving a child who was forced to eat dog feces to a term of one to three years in prison.

Kristy Lee Asbury, 33, of Rock was indicted by the February 2020 Mercer County Grand Jury on charges including conspiracy and gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury. She later pleaded guilty to a charge of attempt to commit a felony, which carries one to three years in prison,according to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Adam Wolfe.

In December 2021, Dillow pleaded guilty conspiracy, malicious assault and third-degree sexual assault. He is facing a sentence of four to 20 years, Wolfe said. His sentencing has been scheduled for a later date.

The case started in June 24, 2019 after Trooper J.B. Fox of the West Virginia State Police Jesse Detachment was contacted by the Wyoming County Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) about a child neglect case involving Dillow, according to a criminal complaint filed at the Mercer County Magistrate Clerk's Office.

The male juvenile stated during an interview with Just For Kids in Pineville that while he was living with Kristy Asbury in Princeton, her boyfriend, Dillow, made him eat dog feces, according to the criminal complaint. Dillow made him drink urine during another incident in Tazewell, Va.

During Asbury's disposition hearing Wednesday, Attorney William Huffman said that his client had "great regret" and took full responsibility for not extracting herself and her children from the domestic violence situation with Dillow. She was a victim of domestic violence as well

Huffman told Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope that Asbury had established a good home, was attending weekly counseling sessions and was working regularly. She was "full of regret and remorse that she did not act more effectively in the time it mattered."

"She has recognized the significant error of her ways and done everything she can to redeem herself," Huffman said.

Huffman said that the defense hoped that Asbury would receive a suspended sentence with probation that would allow her to remain a productive member of society.

Fighting back tears, Asbury addressed the court and said that she was sorry for what had happened to her children.

"I'm sorry for the mistakes I've made, but I love them and I've worked hard," Asbury said. "I just love my kids and I really am sorry."

Judge Swope read a letter from the victim before sentencing Asbury. He did not read the letter aloud in court.

Swope ruled against placing Asbury on probation and sentenced her to a term of one to three years in prison. She was given 109 day credit for her time in jail. Swope then remanded her to the Southern Regional Jail.

Swope said that "of all the people in the world," children should be able to expect the support of their mother.

"I was blessed to have a mother who always put everybody before herself," he stated.

After the hearing, Huffman said that Asbury had experienced a violent situation in which her children and family, as well as herself, were constantly under threat.

"It was one of those terrible situations where she was trapped in a domestic violence home in a situation herself," he said. "She was under constant threat of getting beat up or worse, of her children getting hurt if she left, of her family getting killed or beat up if she left. and so these decisions that she made under that fog are decisions that she certainly now regrets making. The context of the time is important. This is a woman who dearly loves her children, who would have never wanted to see them hurt and all of the physical abuse came at the hands of Dakota Dillow, not her."

"A reasonable person could look at this and say that she failed to protect her children at that particular time, and that's easy to look at on paper; but then you mix in those elements of this horrible domestic situation that she was in where she was constantly being beaten herself and under threat of harm or death, that her children were under threat of harm of death. It's a story that needs that context," Huffman said.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

