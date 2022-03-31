Mother at center of Booker T. Washington brawl facing criminal charges

The woman at the center of an afterschool brawl is out of the hospital after being shot in the hand by an Atlanta Public School resource officer on Wednesday.

Tierra Vachon, 30, now faces criminal charges after brandishing a gun, waving it at Booker T. Washington High School employees and an Atlanta Public Schools Police Officer.

The officer ordered her to drop the weapon.

She refused and the officer fired one shot, striking Vachon in the hand, district officials said.

The brawl began at the school and spilled into the yard near the school.

Vachon is the mother of one of the girls involved in the fight.

Students returned to school on Thursday to a heightened police presence while looking to get back into their normal routine.

Vachon now faces charges of obstruction, carrying a weapon on school property and disrupting public school.