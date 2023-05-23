Mother charged with 1-year-old’s murder after leaving out cocaine, fentanyl, Hall deputies say

A 31-year-old woman is behind bars after being charged with her baby’s death.

On Feb. 1, Hall County deputies responded to a cardiac arrest call at a home on Oliver Road in Flowery Branch.

When deputies arrived, they found 21-month-old Jamari Stringer unresponsive. He was taken to a local hospital and then to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta where he died.

The investigation revealed that the baby’s mother, Gloria Neshee Stringer, was responsible for allowing Jamari to have access to cocaine and fentanyl, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials have not confirmed if the child had drugs in his system at the time of his death.

Jamari’s body was taken to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Officer, where the medical examiner reportedly ruled his death as a homicide.

Stringer was arrested at a location in Buford on Monday. She’s charged with murder and child cruelty.

She is currently behind bars at the Hall County Jail.

