Mother charged after 1-year-old son shoots self, suffers serious injuries

A Mother is facing charges after her 1-year-old son shot himself Monday.

Rashaunda Rogers, 24, was charged with one count each of endangering children, tampering with evidence, and having weapons while under disability in Vandalia Municipal Court.

On Monday, Feb. 11, deputies were called to Dayton Children’s Hospital on reports of a 1-year-old with a head injury, according to court documents.

Deputies spoke with the child’s mother, identified as Rogers, and her fiancé who both arrived at the hospital with the child.

A medical social worker told deputies that the child had a severe cut to his forehead exposing his skull, with a possible fracture and an active brain bleed.

Both Rogers and her fiancé said they believed the child ran into a metal T.V. stand but didn’t witness what happened.

But forensic nurses said the wounds on the child were consistent with gunshot wounds, court documents state.

Rogers told police she did not have any guns inside the home.

When deputies searched the home they found a gun, spent shell casing, ammunition, and a bullet hole in the bedroom ceiling.

Rogers told detectives she did have a gun and that she stored it under her bed on the floor unsecured.

She also admitted to detectives she returned to her home from the hospital and tried to hide the gun in a closet and manipulate the shell casing in the bedroom, court documents allege.

Due to a prior conviction, Rogers was not allowed to own a gun.

