Mother charged after 6-year-old shot in Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a call of a person shot reported Tuesday afternoon where the victim was a young girl.

Police said they were called to Abby Ridge Apartments on MLK Jr. Drive shortly after 5 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 6-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.

Officers confirmed the girl was transported to the hospital by paramedics and was alert, conscious and breathing when taken in for treatment.

Tuesday afternoon, police had a possible suspect detained, but they were later released, according to an update provided Wednesday.

APD said further investigation into the incident showed the shooting may have occurred earlier in the day.

The victim’s mother, 35-year-old Princess Smith, was arrested for failing to immediately seek medical assistance or police for her child.

She’s been charged with reckless conduct and second-degree cruelty to children for her involvement.

Police say Smith is currently in custody at the Fulton County Jail, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Officers say they are still working to learn the exact circumstances of how the 6-year-old was shot.

