Mother charged, accused of throwing baby strapped in child safety seat

Shanelle Ridgeway, 35, is accused of throwing her eight-month-old daughter, who was in a child safety seat, against a wall, according to arrest records from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

READ: 1-year-old found dead in pond; mother charged with murder

Ridgeway was dropping her child off with the father at about 8 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex on Hoskins Mill Lane.

That was when the man and woman got into an argument, police said.

The father told police that he saw Ridgeway throw the baby against the outside wall of the apartment building and drive off, according to court documents.

Police said the baby was in the car in a child safety seat when the mom reached in and flung the whole thing in the air.

Fortunately, the child was not seriously harmed. She had bruising on her forehead and possible bruising on her shoulder and chest area, according to court documents.

The girl was taken to a hospital, and court documents stated that part of her treatment included being placed in a cervical collar.

The mother returned to the scene after MEDIC left. She drove up to check on her child and was placed under arrest for misdemeanor child abuse.

People at the apartments said they were upset to learn about what happened to the baby.

“My reaction was that (the mother) needed to be arrested,” resident Shamika Potts said.

Resident Kenneth Walker hopes Ridgeway gets help.

“It just sounds very sad and I’m praying for that baby and the mother,” resident Kenneth Walker said.

Ridgeway had her first appearance in court Wednesday morning.

She was given a $7,500 bond but as of Wednesday night, she has not been able to get out of jail.

VIDEO: Grand jury indicts mother, son after body found in shallow grave behind home