Mother charged, boyfriend sought, in death of infant found in 'deplorable' conditions

The mother of a 2-month-old girl has been charged with third-degree murder in her daughter's death in January, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Ashley Decker, 25, of the East Berlin area, has been charged with murder of the third degree, involuntary manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of children. She is being held in York County Prison without bail.

Her boyfriend, Robert Eugene McCachren, 28, of the Dover area, has been charged with endangering the welfare of children. State police are looking for information on his whereabouts, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

The baby's cause of death was hypothermia and methamphetamine toxicity, state police said in a news release.

Read about:York County man sentenced for submerging 2-year-old's hand in hot water

Learn more:Can a computer program save more children from abuse and neglect?

State police received a call at 5:09 a.m. Jan. 27 about a baby who was not breathing, the news release states. Emergency responders arrived and found that the child had died.

Decker and McCachren were staying in a pop-up trailer, with limited heat provided by a propane tank, behind a residence in the 100 block of Bentz Mill Road in Washington Township, state police said.

State police described the living conditions as "deplorable," and investigators saw drug paraphernalia.

The York County Coroner's Office and state police's Criminal Investigations Unit conducted an investigation into the death of the child.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McCachren should call state police at (717) 428-1011 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

Anyone who contacts Crime Stoppers could be eligible for a reward that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person, a news release states.

Check back later as this is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Mother, boyfriend charged in death of 2-month-old infant