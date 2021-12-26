Mother charged after boys, 4 and 2, found alone outside Queens home

Two young boys, ages 4 and 2, were found alone outside their Queens home early Sunday — and their mother now faces criminal charges, cops said.

A passerby saw the tots outside their Corona apartment building on 102nd St. near 43rd Ave. about 12:45 a.m. and called 911, cops said.

The 4-year-old was in the lobby and the 2-year-old outside, cops said. The temperature in Queens was about 52 degrees at the time.

The older boy told cops he lived on the third floor, which only has one apartment, cops said.

Cops were able to find the mother Martha Penafiel’s phone number from a past domestic incident report, police sources said. They told her she should come to Elmhurst Hospital, where the boys went for evaluation.

Penafiel, 26, arrived at the hospital 45 minutes later, cops said. She was charged with failure to exercise control of a minor.