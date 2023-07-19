LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jalynn Artis and Trayshaun Smith each were shot in the foot May 18 inside an apartment in the 3000 block of Mount Court in Romney Meadows with Artis' two children were in the apartment.

Artis' 3-year-old son is suspected of finding a handgun in the second-floor bedroom and firing the gun while Smith and Artis sat on the bed, according to Smith's initial statements to police filed in the prosecutor's probable cause affidavit.

Smith later told police he was shot outside of the apartment complex and got a ride to the Mount Court apartment, although police located blood in the apartment's upstairs bedroom along with a bullet, according to prosecutors.

Artis told police she put her infant in bed upstairs for a nap, and she and Smith — along with her 3-year-old son — were downstairs when they were shot.

Regardless of whether Artis and Smith were upstairs, downstairs, inside the apartment or outside, prosecutors charged Artis on Wednesday with two counts of neglect of a dependent, each Level 6 felonies.

They also charged her with possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, for the half pound of pot found in their upstairs bedroom, according to prosecutors.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Artis had not been booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail, according to online jail records.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Mother charged with child neglect for May 18 shooting