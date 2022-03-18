Mother charged with concealing death of child in 2009 'Baby Theresa' cold case

JUNEAU – Thirteen years after an infant was found dead in rural Dodge County, a woman is now charged in the cold case.

Karin S. Luttinen, 45, of Milwaukee, is accused of concealing the death of a child. She made her initial court appearance Friday in Dodge County Circuit Court.

On April 29, 2009, authorities found the body of a newborn baby concealed in a garbage bag in the woods near the village of Theresa. She was around 8 pounds and full-term. The baby was nicknamed "Baby Theresa," named for the community near where she was found.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, an autopsy performed April 30, 2009, did not find any evidence that the infant was murdered. The pathologist conducting the autopsy determined that the cause of death was "fetal demise," meaning the baby likely died before or during childbirth.

Authorities attempted to identify family members of the baby but were unsuccessful. On May 11, 2009, "Baby Theresa" was buried at Lowell Cemetery in the village of Lowell. Members of the community showed up to pay respects.

In 2014, the sheriff's office and district attorney filed a charge against the then-unknown mother's DNA, which prevented the six-year statute of limitations on felony cases, allowing the case to remain open. In 2021, Luttinen was identified as the mother of "Baby Theresa."

Concealing the death of a child can carry a charge of up to $10,000 and/or imprisonment of up to 3½ years. Luttinen is released on a $2,500 cash bond.

