Mother charged in the death of her 4-year-old son

Mar. 31—FAIRMONT — A 27-year-old Fairmont mother remains in the North Central Regional Jail on $500,012 bond in connection with the death of her 4-year-old son.

Officers from the Fairmont Police Department arrested Ashlee Starlene Renee Allen on March 27 and charged her with one count of child abuse causing death after their investigation found she had a role in the death of her child.

The investigation began shortly before 9 a.m. on March 4 when officers arrived at a home in the 1000 block of Green Street in Fairmont where they found the boy "unresponsive" and "with visible blood on his clothing," states the criminal complaint. Crews from the Marion County Rescue Squad were carrying the child down a flight of stairs when police arrived.

The child — referred to as GA in the criminal complaint — was transported to Fairmont Medical Center where he was intubated and stabilized so he could be transported to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown where he was placed in the pediatric intensive care unit.

"Further review of the juvenile's injuries showed trauma to the head of the four-year-old and additional bruises throughout his body. The juvenile had lacerations to his lips and broken teeth," states the complaint.

"The upper back of the juvenile had visible shoe imprint markings." Police said the child had "in excess of 50 injuries" to his body.

On March 6, medical staff declared the child was brain dead and, on March 8, all "bodily functions were stopped."

Also on March 8, police charged Walter Everett Richardson III, 33, with first-degree murder for the death of the child. Four days prior, Richardson had been originally apprehended and booked on charges of malicious wounding, child abuse resulting in injury and transferring receiving stolen goods.

Fairmont Police said they found the March 4 abuse was not the first time Richardson had harmed the child. On Jan. 25, the child was admitted to J.W. Ruby Memorial where he stayed a day and a half for "multiple injuries to his head that were not consistent with an accident and were considered child abuse," states the criminal complaint.

During both instances of abuse, police said, the child was being cared for by Richardson who was alone with the boy.

In a Jan. 25 interview with Child Protective Services, the child said, "Walter intentionally hurt him and was scared of Walter and did not feel safe with him."

After the child's interview, the CPS worker drafted a temporary child protection plan and gave it to Allen to follow.

"The plan was in effect for seven (7) days or until an additional assessment could be conducted. The plan advised that Walter would not be around the child until an assessment was conducted by Marion County CPS," states the criminal complaint.

However, within two days of issuing the child protection plan, police said, Allen was back at home on Green Street with Richardson.

Police said Richardson still had contact with the 4-year-old prior to the March 4 assault. Police also said Allen failed to take her son to CPS for another assessment prior to March 4, which she had been requested to do.

"Ashlee Allen knowingly allowed Walter Richardson to act as custodian to juvenile GA on March 4, 2021, while knowingly aware of previously reported child abuse involving Walter Richardson and the juvenile, which resulted in the death of juvenile GA," states the report.

At press time, Richardson remained held in the North Central Regional Jail where his bond is also set at $500,012.

Reporter David Kirk contributed to this report

