Mother charged in death of infant in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Sylvania woman is facing charges in the death of her infant in Burke County.

Burke County Sheriff’s Deputies and EMA were called to the 600 block of Winter Road, Monday just before 1 p.m., in reference to an unresponsive child.

Once there, life saving measures were given to a one-year-old girl, who had been found in approximately four feet of water.

The child was later pronounced dead upon arriving at Burke Health.

Investigators have arrested and charged her mother, 34-year-old Alisha Stevens, with one county of Murder in the Second Degree.

Stevens is being held at the Burke County Detention Center.

No further details have been released.

