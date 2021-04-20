Mother charged with drugs, child in car
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Apr. 20—Kentucky State Police charged a young mother over the weekend after a state trooper found a street pharmacy in her purse and a 2-year-old child in her back seat, according to court records.
Alexis Lynn Cain, 23, of Ashland, was charged Saturday with first-offense meth possession, possession of a first-degree substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a third-degree substance, possession of a prescription drug in an improper container, two traffic violations and endangering the welfare of a minor.
As of Monday, Cain was being held on $1,000 bond.
Court records show the child was placed in the custody his grandmother.
A criminal citation states a state trooper spotted Cain driving south on 13th Street with temporary tags that expired in December 2020 on her 2008 Malibu. Upon walking up to her window, the trooper smelled weed, records show.
The trooper asked where she had it stashed and Cain handed over a cigar pack with weed inside, the citation states.
Records show Cain then successfully passed a field sobriety test.
A search her purse turned up crystal meth, meth inside a rig, another bag of weed, three snubbed-out joints and an unlabeled pill bottle containing Gabapentin, Tramadol and Hydrocodone, records show.
Cain copped to not having a prescription for any of the pills, records show.
After the child was turned over to his grandmother, the trooper took Cain to the county jail, records show.
(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com