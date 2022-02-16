Mother charged with first-degree murder in killing of 6-year-old son in Kansas City

A Kansas City woman is charged with murder in the brutal killing of her 6-year-old son after she was arrested Wednesday following a search of her home where police found the boy’s decapitated body.

Tasha L. Haefs, 35, faces two felony charges in Jackson County Circuit Court, including first-degree murder and armed criminal action, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Prosecutors requested she be held without bond.

According to court records, police were dispatched around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 7300 block of Indiana Avenue after receiving a call from a woman who was concerned “the devil was trying to attack her.” Officers arrived to find blood leading up from the sidewalk to the front door.

Police officers could hear what sounded like a woman singing inside the residence as they approached the single-family residence. The singing grew louder as they knocked.

A decision was made to force entry through the rear door after an officer spotted the severed head of a child inside the home. Haefs was in the kitchen, with blood on her hands and feet, according to court records.

In the next room police found the body and head of the boy on the ground. A decapitated dog was found inside the basement.

After Haefs was taken into custody, police said several lacerations and scratches were found on her hands. She also had a puncture wound to her right thigh.

Prosecutors said two knives were found in the residence. No other children were inside the house.

A search warrant served Wednesday morning collected DNA from Haefs to compare with other evidence discovered at the crime scene.

According to prosecutors, Haefs admitted to killing the child.

Court records did not list an attorney for Haefs.