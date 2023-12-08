Mother charged, home condemned for ‘uninhabitable’ condition

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a mother after her Scranton home was found with children living in “uninhabitable” conditions.

According to the Scranton Police Department, an investigation began after a six-year-old child told officers that his mother, Brandi Sergi, hit him and his younger siblings with a bat.

The victim stated his mother hits the children with a bat because “they are bad,” as stated in the release. As the investigation continued police said one of Sergi’s children, age 5, was examined and found to be covered in bruises.

Police say Sergi was arrested at her home in the 700 block of Moltke Avenue in Scranton and inspectors decided to condemn the house due to the state of “uninhabitable” conditions.

Sergi faces the charges of endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.

