Mother Charged in Missing Idaho Children Case Complicated by Multiple Deaths

Undated photos provided by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children show Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, left, and Tylee Ryan, 17, who have been missing for months. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children via The New York Times)

Two children who lived in Idaho — Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua Vallow, 7 — have been missing for months.

The story of their disappearance is part of a larger tale that has drawn national and international headlines and involves at least three people dead, the two missing children and open police investigations in multiple states.

At the center of it all are the children’s mother, Lori Vallow, 46, and her new husband, Chad Daybell, 51 — a couple whose religious doomsday beliefs have isolated them from their families, their relatives said.

Vallow was arrested in Hawaii on Thursday, police on Kauai said, on a warrant issued by authorities in Idaho. She faces charges that include two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, resisting or obstructing officers, contempt of court and criminal solicitation to commit a crime.

Vallow and Daybell married shortly after both of their former spouses died: Vallow’s husband was shot, and Daybell’s wife’s cause of death remains unknown. Authorities have said that Vallow did not cooperate to help find the missing children.

The newlyweds were then found together — without the children — in Hawaii.

What happened in Arizona, Idaho and Hawaii?

Last year, multiple people who were related or married to Vallow or Daybell were either killed or found dead.

In July, Vallow’s brother, Alexander Cox, called 911 to say that he had shot Charles Vallow, his sister’s estranged husband, at her home in Chandler, Arizona.

According to body camera footage from police officers who responded to his call, Cox said that he had been visiting his sister when her husband, who had been living in Texas, came to see the children.

Cox said that he had witnessed an altercation between his sister and her husband and that she had left the home. Then, Cox said, he got into an argument with her husband, who hit him on the head with a baseball bat.

Cox said that he retrieved his handgun from his room and shot his sister’s husband in self-defense. Charles Vallow died. No arrests were made, but the case remains under investigation, police in Chandler said.

On Oct. 19, Daybell’s wife, Tammy Daybell, 49, was found dead in her home in Salem, Idaho. Authorities said that she appeared to have died of natural causes, and she was buried in Springville, Utah, where she once lived.

Chad Daybell married Vallow the next month, and she moved to Idaho.

But Tammy Daybell’s body was exhumed Dec. 11 after authorities in Idaho began to question the circumstances of her death and whether it might have been connected to the disappearances of Tylee and Joshua.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho, which is investigating her death, is waiting for autopsy results.

On Dec. 12, Cox, Vallow’s brother, was found dead in his home in Gilbert, Arizona, according to police there. It remains unclear how he died.

“We are currently awaiting for the autopsy results to come back,” a department spokeswoman said in a statement. “We anticipate it’ll be another two months or so for us to receive those results.”

Vallow and Daybell eventually turned up in Hawaii but without the children, and in late January, the Kauai Police Department said it had served her with a court order to bring her children to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

The deadline came and went, but neither Vallow nor her children appeared.

On Thursday, Kauai police said they had arrested Vallow in Princeville and that she would attend a hearing on the island, “where she will have an opportunity to waive or fight her extradition to Idaho.”

Police said that she faced no criminal charges on Kauai and was being held with bail set at $5 million. Daybell was not arrested.

Was a religious organization involved?

Relatives of Vallow and Daybell have suggested that the couple’s religious beliefs isolated them from their family members.

Daybell is the author of several books with religious themes, and both he and Vallow have been linked to an entity called Preparing a People.

A multimedia company, Color My Media, said in a statement that “Preparing a People” was essentially a lecture series. “It is not a ‘group’ and is not a ‘cult’ or something people join,” it said.

The website said it aims to help prepare people for the second coming of Jesus Christ, and the statement made reference to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It added that Daybell and Vallow had both appeared on podcasts associated with the organization but were not considered leaders.