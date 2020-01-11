Mother charged with murder after 11-month-old son drowns in bathtub

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – A Tennessee mother arrested in connection with the bathtub drowning of her 11-month-old son now faces a murder charge, authorities announced Friday.

Lindsee Leonardo, 32, of Knox County is charged with first-degree murder as well as aggravated child abuse after emergency responders rushed to her home to find the infant unresponsive Wednesday night.

Leonardo told authorities she had left the boy in the bathtub in 4-6 inches of water along with her 23-month-old child, then "went outside to smoke a cigarette and have some 'me time,'" according to an arrest warrant.

"(Leonardo) stated she was outside for about 10 minutes and listened to two songs on her phone," the warrant reads. "Defendant stated when she came back inside she went to the bathroom to find the 23-month-old had turned the water on and the bathtub was filled to the top."

She reportedly found the 11-month-old floating on his back, not breathing, and the toddler standing in the tub.

Leonardo called 911 and followed the operator's instructions for performing CPR.

The baby was taken by ambulance to Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center , where he regained a heartbeat, the warrant states. The boy later was moved to East Tennessee Children's Hospital, where he died.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office initially said Leonardo was charged with aggravated child abuse, then announced Friday she had been charged with first-degree murder.

The agency did not immediately release information explaining the new charge.

Leonardo remained jailed Friday in lieu of $350,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Mother charged with murder in 11-month-old son's bathtub drowning