Mother to be charged with murder in death of 2-year-old girl found dead in Virginia Beach hotel

Virginia Beach prosecutors disclosed Thursday they intend to charge Leandra Andrade with second-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, who was found dead in an Oceanfront hotel room this summer after police said the mother lost a custody battle.

Virginia Beach Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court Judge Timothy Quick ruled Thursday morning that Leandra Andrade can continue to be held without bond. He cited evidence of a “planned and calculated” sequence of events leading to Lanoix Andrade’s death on Aug. 1.

During the bond hearing, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Tabitha Anderson informed the judge that a warrant for second-degree murder was issued for Leandra Andrade on Tuesday, but it has not yet been served. The mother had initially been charged with felony child abuse.

Virginia Beach police found Lanoix dead and Leandra Andrade suffering from a medical emergency Aug. 1 inside a hotel room in the 3600 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Anderson, sharing new details of Lanoix’s death, argued that Andrade is both a flight risk and a risk to herself.

After what Anderson described as an “arguably contentious divorce and custody hearing” in Washington, D.C., the week before Lanoix’s death, in which her father, Fabio E. Andrade, was awarded full legal custody, Lanoix was supposed to return her father’s physical custody at 8 a.m. on Aug. 1.

Instead, she said, Leandra Andrade left Washington, D.C., and checked into a Virginia Beach hotel that weekend and sent text messages to Lanoix’s father, asking him to call off their planned divorce and custody hearings.

Anderson said some of those messages read, “You don’t win,” “It will make you cry yourself to sleep at night,” and “Please believe me.”

Leandra Andrade’s sister, Maria Tolson, and her attorney, James Broccoletti, spoke in court to describe the challenges they have faced in obtaining mental health evaluations for Andrade while she is in custody and plans for treatment if she were released on bond.

“There is no evidence that she’s in any different mental state now than she was on Aug. 3,” Quick said of Andrade, when, he said, she demonstrated “intent to kill her child, communicated to the father in advance.”

Virginia Beach police responded to the hotel where Andrade and her daughter were staying after friends and family reported they were concerned she was suicidal and received text messages that described Lanoix in the past tense. After there was no response at the hotel room door, staff let them in at about 4:30 a.m., Anderson said, and discovered Lanoix “obviously deceased.”

Leandra Andrade was described as confused and in and out of consciousness. Police located two empty bottles of pills — one 24-count and 32-count — both labeled as containing diphenydramine, the active ingredient in over-the-counter medicines such as Tylenol PM or Benadryl.

Quick said that he understands there’s a “catch-22″ in attempts to secure mental health evaluation and care for Leandra Andrade, because the mental health practitioners available to her won’t respond to the jail, and she can’t gain certificates or documents showing she definitely will be accepted to any of the programs described without that evaluation.

“This is a difficult decision to make,” Quick said. “What concerns me is her mental health.”

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 14.