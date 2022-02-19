Mother charged with murder in death of 4-year-old Serenity McKinney

The mother of a missing Kentucky girl has been charged with murder after her daughter's body was found in a wooded area in Bullitt County.

Serenity McKinney, 4, was reported missing on Jan. 31 by family members who said they had not seen the toddler since Christmas 2020, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

More: Kentucky police seek missing 4-year-old Serenity McKinney, last seen by family a year ago

The child's body was found about 2 p.m. Friday near the 1300 block of Skyview Road in West Point, near the edge of Jefferson and Bullitt counties, according to Kentucky State Police.

A judge had previously ordered Serenity's mother Catherine McKinney, 21, to produce the child. When she did not, McKinney and boyfriend Dakota Hill, 26, were arrested on charges of custodial interference.

The couple was in Kansas at the time and has since been extradited to Jefferson County, where they now face charges of murder and abuse of a corpse.

Reach reporter Bailey Loosemore at bloosemore@courier-journal.com, 502-582-4646 or on Twitter @bloosemore. Support strong local journalism by subscribing today: https://www.courier-journal.com/baileyl.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky mother charged with murder in death of Serenity McKinney