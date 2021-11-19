Mother charged with murdering baby found dead in Connecticut in 1986

The mother of a baby boy found dead nearly 35 years ago in Connecticut has been arrested for his murder.

The infant was discovered inside a sanitation truck in May 1986 that had just emptied its contents into a dumpster at an apartment building on Havemeyer Place, an apartment complex in Greenwich, according to NBC Connecticut. Following a brief investigation, authorities determined the baby was born alive and killed a short time later.

According to the chief medical examiner, the baby died of strangulation and the case was ruled a homicide.