Mother charged with neglect and man charged with possessing fentanyl in death of 2-year-old in Freedom

APPLETON – The mother of a 2-year-old girl who died of a fentanyl overdose Jan. 6 in Freedom and a man accused of providing the drugs are both facing charges in Outagamie County.

Brooke Seal, 28, of Freedom, is charged with neglecting a child where the consequence is death, a Class D felony. She made her initial appearance in Outagamie County Circuit Court Friday afternoon.

Faheem Jones, 41, of Illinois, is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, a Class C felony, as well as possession of a firearm while convicted of an out-of-state felony, receiving or concealing a stolen firearm, possession with intent to deliver THC and possessing drug paraphernalia. According to court records, Outagamie County has a warrant out for his arrest.

Around 9:40 a.m. Jan. 6, law enforcement was notified that a child was not breathing at an apartment on Liberty Lane in Freedom.

First responders attempted life-saving measures and transported the child to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office identified the child as Rosalie Garcia.

According to two criminal complaints, police found a backpack in the apartment building's laundry room that contained a gun, ammunition and a bag of more than 1,400 blue "M30" Percocet pills that tested positive for fentanyl.

The Menasha Police Department determined the gun was stolen, the complaints say.

According to the complaints, Jones was at the apartment when first responders and law enforcement arrived, but left while authorities were still on scene. He gave a false name to investigators, the complaints say.

In the apartment, investigators found a metal tray, pieces of foil and a plastic pen tube — items commonly used to smoke narcotic drugs — near the bed where the child was sleeping, according to the complaint. A test run on these items was positive for the presence of fentanyl.

Another plastic pen tube found in the kitchen also had a positive result for fentanyl, the complaint says.

Text messages between Seal and the man discussed purchasing drugs, authorities say.

A witness who knew both Seal and Jones told investigators that on the day of the child's death, Jones asked the witness to check on Seal and grab Jones' backpack from the laundry room, where he said he left it. The witness said Jones did not say what was inside the backpack, but told investigators he thought it "was a random thing to ask considering the circumstances," according to the complaints.

A preliminary hearing and arraignment for Seal is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Feb. 13.

