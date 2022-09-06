Mother charged with neglecting to care for dependent daughter

Sep. 6—WILKES-BARRE — City police detectives Tuesday charged the mother with neglecting to provide care and services to her non-verbal daughter who suffers from spastic quadriplegia cerebral palsy.

Officials at Allied Services where the dependent woman was nursed back to health told detectives it was one of the most horrific neglect cases they have encountered.

Jeanette Blauer, 58, of Hortense Street, Wilkes-Barre, was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on charges of endangering the welfare of a care-dependent person, neglect of care to a dependent person and theft. She was released on $35,000 unsecured bail.

The condition of the dependent woman, who weighed 73 pounds and covered in filth with matted hair when she was taken into protective custody in May, appears Blauer failed to provide the care despite being paid $34,538 since May 2021 to assist her non-verbal daughter with daily needs, according to charges filed.

The dependent woman was taken into protective custody when she attended a program at Keystone Adult Day Care on May 10. An investigator for adult protective services contacted city police when staff at the day care center became alarmed at the dependent woman's condition.

According to court records, the dependent woman had severe sores on her body, break down of skin on her buttocks and a bald spot on the back of her head that were attributed to her body not being re-positioned every two hours due to being quadriplegic. She also suffered from a urinary tract infection and her hair was severely knotted and matted.

Her body was covered with filth and her wheel chair had a strong odor of cigarette smoke and urine and covered with animal hair. The wheel chair had to be cleaned at a car wash and disinfected, court records say.

When staff at Allied Services bathed the woman, the water quickly turned discolored with dirt particles circling the drain.

Detectives in court records say the dependent woman was to regularly attend Keystone Adult Day Care twice a week but routinely missed days from August 2021 through April 2022.

When the dependent woman was hospitalized at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital during the summer of 2021, Blauer was overhead saying she needed her daughter back in her custody "because that's how she made money," court records say.

Detectives alleged Blauer as earning an income to care for her dependent daughter was required to assist with bathing, showering, assist with toileting, grooming hair, skin care, meal preparations and feeding, repositioning her body and supervision.

Due to the dependent woman's condition, officials at Allied Services believe Blaur failed to provide all or most of the services she was entitled to perform, court records say.