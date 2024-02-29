Mother of child with autism tied to chair at Bradenton school takes legal action, lawyer says

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The mother of a child with autism who was tied to a chair at a Bradenton school is taking legal action against the district over the alleged incident, according to an attorney for the family.

A notice of a potential claim was sent to the Manatee County School District.

“Apparently, there are now some claims that it’s happened to other children besides Mr. Richardson, young Mr. Richardson,” attorney Melton Little said. “So, it’s important that I think this comes to light, it’s important the school board deal with the issue, it’s important that the school recognize the issue.”

Takeila Jones said her 7-year-old son, who is nonverbal, was tied to a chair for one hour on the playground at G.D. Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary School.

Exceptional Student Education teacher Carina Chindamo along with teacher’s aides Taylor Internicola and Hydalmy Ortiz have all been arrested in connection with the incident. All three have been charged with false imprisonment of a child under the age of 13.

“Y’all were supposed to protect him, y’all were supposed to watch out for him and teach him, not put him in harm’s way with these people that hurt him,” Jones told News Channel 8 in an interview in early February.

Little said they have filed their potential claim and per Florida law, they have to give the governmental entity, the school board, 180 days notice of the claim.

“That gives that entity time to evaluate the claim, to determine what they believe the validity of the claim is and determine what the value of the claim is,” he said.

Little said he can’t imagine the administration did not know what was going on.

“I think as a society we have evolved past the point where we’re using paddles and tying children to chairs,” Little said.

Little said the child is entitled to compensation for what he went through.

Under the current law, Little said the amount of money someone can get in damages is capped at $200,000 against a governmental entity. He said there is a bill in legislature right now that would increase the amount someone can get.

If the school board doesn’t respond within 180 days or they don’t agree with what the school board finds, then Little said they are entitled to file a lawsuit.

The school board sent this statement regarding the potential claim:

“The School District does not typically comment on matters currently being investigated by law enforcement or the State Attorney’s Office. However, the Bradenton Police Department arrests of three employees at Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary, and the allegations made against them, are disturbing and reprehensible.

“Once the allegations were made, each employee involved was immediately removed from any contact with students in our schools.

“The highest priority of the School District of Manatee County is student safety, and the District will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement throughout this active investigation.”

The investigation began on Feb. 5 when security footage at the school caught teachers tying the boy’s wrists with a nylon walking rope and attaching the rope to a chair on the playground. They would then take turns sitting on the chair, using their weight to keep the child secured.

