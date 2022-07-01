Mother of child who died in hot car in Danielsville tells deputies it was an accident

The mother of a year-old child who died in a hot vehicle Thursday in Danielsville told investigators she accidentally left the youngster in the vehicle, Madison County sheriff's deputies said Friday.

The 30-year-old woman from Danielsville, who would drop off her two children at separate daycare centers, told investigators she didn't realize she had not stopped at the second one when she arrived at work, according to Sheriff's Capt. Jimmy Patton.

The woman was employed at a Walgreens pharmacy in Danielsville, according to sheriff's reports.

The woman, who had been in the pharmacy for about four hours, told investigators she went to her Mazda SUV and found the child, according to Patton.

"She immediately called 911," he said. Emergency aid was provided and the child was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, where the child was pronounced dead.

Madison County Sheriff Michael Moore said Thursday he was notified of the child about 1:30 p.m.

An autopsy has been ordered. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also assisting.

Moore said earlier that evidence collected from the investigation will be submitted to the Northern Circuit District Attorney's Office to determine if any charges are warranted.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Baby dies in hot car in Danielsville, GA; mother says it was accident