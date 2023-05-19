Mother, child injured in accidental shooting in south Charlotte

A mother and her child were accidentally shot Thursday evening at an apartment complex in south Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police responded to the 5900 block of Sycamore Hill Lane around 9:30 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they found two victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said they are not looking for any suspects and did not share any information on whether or not charges will be filed.

Authorities did not elaborate on how the two were shot.

This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

