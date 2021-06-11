Mother and children run to safety after hearing gunshots

Jun. 11—A Baldwin County mother and her children ran to the back of their house for safety after hearing the sounds of gunfire during the wee morning hours of last Saturday, local authorities say.

Although no one was injured, at least one of several bullets fired from a gun struck the front door of the residence and shattered the glass before it hit a front living room wall.

As of earlier this week, authorities had made no arrests in connection with the shooting that happened shortly before 4 a.m., according to an incident report filed by Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Deidre Byrd.

The woman said approximately four to five gunshots were fired close to her front yard.

Byrd said the woman told her that as soon as she heard the gunfire, she quickly moved her children to the rear of the residence.

"I observed there to be a bullet hole in the front living room wall, which traveled through and through to the rear kitchen wall," Byrd said in her report.

The deputy said she did not see any other bullet holes inside or outside of the residence. Photographs were taken of the damages to the house.

Byrd said she found one projectile in the front yard of the residence, laying on the ground in front of a Nissan Altima. The car was parked near the front porch of the residence.

The deputy said the woman told her she believed the shooter was on foot because she did not see or hear a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting incident is asked to call the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office crime tip line at 478-445-5102.