Mother copes with son’s death as trial of juvenile suspect looms in Gastonia

The mother of a 20-year-old man who police say was killed on a busy Gastonia highway told Channel 9 that she feels sorry for the 17-year-old boy who is facing charges.

A grand jury indicted the teen, who is expected to be tried as an adult.

Demetra Miller said she is relieved that the suspect was given a $1 million bond this week.

She also laments the fact that his life at 17-years-old is ruined.

The suspect’s name was not released because he is a juvenile.

Deandre McKoy was killed on June 9 in a car while at a gas pump at S&K Express on Highway 321.

“He left a real big hole in my heart that will never heal,” Miller told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon over the phone.

Miller said she has gone to the Armstrong Cemetery every other day since the funeral.

“It’s just hard,” she said. “I’m still thinking he’s going to call me. I still call his phone to see if he wants to pick up.”

There is no answer when she calls her son’s phone, but she hopes she will get answers now that her son’s suspected killer is expected to be tried as an adult.

The suspect hasn’t been convicted, but prosecutors believe the teen is the shooter -- and so does Miller.

She plans to be in court when he returns.

“I want to see who took my son’s life. Like why?” Miller said. “You are just a young boy. You don’t know what you are doing. You don’t even understand the situation.”

Miller believes the juvenile can tell her why her son was killed.

“I don’t sleep at night,” Miller said. “I think about him all the time.”

There will be another hearing in less than two weeks.

The teen is expected to be tried as an adult after that hearing.

Miller said trying the teen as an adult can bring some closure but won’t bring her son back.

