Mother critical of school security in daughter's attack at Greater Johnstown

May 4—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Nykhisha Moore said her daughter was standing in a hallway at Greater Johnstown High School when she was attacked on April 25.

"Three girls came out of the bathroom and attacked her from behind," Moore said in a telephone interview. "She didn't even know those girls.

"It took security forever to get there," she said. "Where was the security?"

School Resource Officer Justin Spanko charged Sitara Andrea Graham and Rashya Heather Headen, both 18, of Solomon Homes, with aggravated assault and riot with intent to commit a felony. They also face charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.

According to a complaint affidavit, police reviewed security footage and cellphone videos of the attack.

Camera footage showed the three females allegedly punch the girl in the face multiple times, and one of them kicked her in the face as a female staff member and a male staff member attempted to stop the fight. Headen continued to kick the girl in the face, the affidavit said.

Headen, Graham and a third student had targeted the girl because of a prior disagreement, but then realized they "targeted the wrong individual."

The three students were sent home, and the victim was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for treatment.

Moore said her daughter was not in school on Tuesday because she is recovering from a broken nasal bone and blurred vision.

Moore said her daughter was in the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center emergency room twice and has seen an optometrist.

Graham was released from prison on April 29. Headen remains incarcerated in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg, a prison official said Tuesday.

Moore said she wants the student attackers expelled.