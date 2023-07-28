Mother who crushed child's liver found not guilty of manslaughter, guilty of child abuse

An Alabama mother charged with manslaughter and aggravated child abuse for killing her daughter at Sacred Heart Hospital was found guilty of lesser charges Friday.

Jessica Bortle, 36, reportedly "obliterated" the liver of her 14-year-old daughter, Jasmine Singletary, when she hit the bed-ridden teen with a hospital table. State prosecutors argued Bortle had snapped and hit her daughter in a fit of anger, but Bortle told investigators it had been a tragic accident.

After a two-day trial, an Escambia County jury opted for less severe charges than those sought by the state, convicting Bortle of the lesser included offense of misdemeanor battery rather than manslaughter. She was also charged with aggravated child abuse, but the jury found her guilty of the lesser-included offense of child abuse, a third-degree felony rather than a first-degree felony.

After the clerk read Bortle's verdict, her attorney Marci McCoy asked that her client not be taken into custody since she has "no prior record to speak of" and has been out of custody for most of the two years since her initial arrest; however, Circuit Judge Linda Nobles remanded Bortle and she was taken into custody.

Jessica Bortle appears before Circuit Judge Linda Nobles on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Jessica Bortle was convicted of child abuse and battery in the death of her 14-year-old daughter on July 13, 2021.

Prior to the jury delivering their verdict, both McCoy and prosecutor Nathaniel Sebastian used the final day of trial to tell the jury why they believed the mother should or should not be convicted of her charges.

"Shoving a table into the stomach of someone laying in bed is an intentional act," prosecutor Nathaniel Sebastian told the jury. "It is not negligence. It is not justified. It is not excusable.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the evidence in this case proves beyond a reasonable doubt that Jessica Bortle committed manslaughter and aggravated child abuse," he also said.

Although Bortle invoked her constitutional right not to testify, her recorded interview with Pensacola Police Department Detective Keith Tourney outlined that Bortle said her daughter's liver injury could have come from her shoving the hospital bed table toward her while both were angry.

Bortle's mother, Rose Mathis, testified Thursday, saying she didn't see or hear anything out of the ordinary and was playing games on her phone "the whole night." However, in Bortle's arrest report, investigators wrote that Mathis said she witnessed Bortle slam Jasmine with the table after the girl threw her crayons around the room.

The initial arrest report also indicated Jasmine was admitted into the hospital with a "suspicious" head injury, but testimony at trial indicated the injury was from a fall related to a preexisting medical condition.

Rose Mathis, the mother of Jessica Bortle, provides testimony during her daughter's trial on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Jessica Bortle was convicted of child abuse and battery in the death of her 14-year-old daughter on July 13, 2021.

Bortle told investigators that she didn't think she hurt her daughter after shoving the table toward her since Jasmine asked Bortle if they could color together.

"After this catastrophic injury that (the state) is saying the shove of the table caused, (Jasmine) said, 'Ow, that hurts,'" McCoy told the jury. "That's not reasonable ladies and gentlemen.

"And then she wanted to color, and so Jessica colored with her again," McCoy added. "If there was that kind of injury, think about what kind of pain that would cause. You wouldn't want to color."

McCoy urged the jury to ask themselves why Bortle would take care of her daughter 24 hours a day for 14 years, take her daughter to the hospital after she received a head injury from a fall related to her medical problems and then, while in the hospital filled with nurses and doctors, choose to kill Singletary.

During Sebastian's rebuttal argument, he agreed Bortle didn't plan to kill Singletary, but he said, "she's angry, she snapped and she shoved that table."

Bortle's sentencing is tentatively set for Oct. 4, and she faces up to five years in prison for her child abuse conviction.

