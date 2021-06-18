Mother and daughter, 7, found dead in Connecticut home in possible double homicide

A woman and her 7-year-old daughter were found dead in a high-value Connecticut home on Thursday in what authorities say could be a possible double homicide.

Police found the bodies around 4 p.m. upon responding to a report of a woman being unresponsive. Authorities found the mother first, followed by the child, though no cause of death has been reported. Their names have not been released.

CAR THEFTS CLIMB TO HIGHEST IN A DECADE AS PRICES SURGE

Westport Police said they are at the "very beginning of this investigation," but no active threat is present in the community, and the deaths seem to be an "isolated incident."

Law enforcement sources told the Connecticut Post that the incident is being investigated as a potential double homicide.

Mark Kratter, who lives across the street from the victims, said that they appeared to be a "very happy family" and were known for their festive holiday decorations.

"They had a very well-manicured home with extensive Christmas decorations that populated the entire lawn on a 2-acre lot," Kratter said.

Westport Public Schools confirmed the child was a student in their district and that they were informed of the "untimely and tragic loss" of the student and her mother.

"There are no words that could console the sense of sorrow we feel by this unspeakable tragedy. We want to express our deepest condolences to all those impacted by this heartbreaking loss," Westport Schools Superintendent Thomas Scarice said.

The victims' three-story home, which sits on a private road, resides in a gated community. The nearly 4,500 square-foot home was reportedly last sold in July 2020 for $515,000.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Westport Police did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's inquiry request.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Connecticut, Crime, Law, Law Enforcement

Original Author: Mica Soellner

Original Location: Mother and daughter, 7, found dead in Connecticut home in possible double homicide